Munoz (shoulder) fired a scoreless fourth inning during which he issued a walk and recorded a strikeout in Triple-A Tacoma's loss to Sacramento on Friday.

Munoz's second rehab appearance saw him fire eight of 15 pitches for strikes and put together another scoreless outing. Rainiers play-by-play broadcaster Mike Curto reports the right-hander threw 10 sliders and five fastballs, with the heater sitting between 97-99 mph. Munoz's velocity is clearly in formidable shape, lending credence to the notion he may only need a couple of more outings at most on the farm before being deemed ready for activation.