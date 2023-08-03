Munoz picked up the save Wednesday against the Red Sox, striking out two in a perfect ninth inning.
Munoz staked an early claim to the closing job in Seattle following the trade of Paul Sewald. The hard-throwing right-hander logged a pair of strikeouts, setting the Red Sox down in order to close out a 6-3 win. The 24-year-old Munoz certainly has the stuff to succeed in a closing role -- he's generated a 52 percent whiff rate with his slider this season, paired with a 100-mph fastball. Munoz has now converted 3-of-4 save opportunities this season while sporting a 2.81 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 36:11 K:BB across 25.2 innings.
More News
-
Mariners' Andres Munoz: In line for closing role•
-
Mariners' Andres Munoz: Takes fourth loss Saturday•
-
Mariners' Andres Munoz: Earns second save•
-
Mariners' Andres Munoz: Bounces back with 10th hold•
-
Mariners' Andres Munoz: Hit with third loss Wednesday•
-
Mariners' Andres Munoz: Takes second loss Saturday•