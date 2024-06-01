Munoz allowed a hit and struck out two in a scoreless inning to earn the save in Friday's 5-4 win over the Angels.

Munoz's scoreless streak is up to six innings, and he allowed just one run over 13.1 innings in May while converting all seven of his save chances during the month. The closer is 12-for-13 in save chances this year. He's been hard to hit with a 1.42 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 35:8 K:BB over 25.1 innings as the Mariners' top ninth-inning option. Munoz needs one more save to match his career high from last year.