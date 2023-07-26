Munoz picked up the save Wednesday against the Twins, working around a hit in a scoreless inning.

With Paul Sewald having pitched in Seattle's previous two games, Munoz was called upon to work the ninth Wednesday. He maneuvered around a leadoff single, closing out an 8-7 win to pick up his second save of the year -- his first since Opening Day. The 24-year-old Munoz had struggled to a 6.10 ERA over his previous 10 appearances (10.1 innings). Still, the right-hander has high-end potential and appears to be the next man up behind Sewald in the Mariners' bullpen. Munoz now sports a 2.82 ERA with a 1.12 WHIP and 32:9 K:BB across 22.1 innings this season.