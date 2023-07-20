Munoz (2-3) took the loss against the Twins on Wednesday, allowing an earned run on two hits and two walks over one inning. He struck out one.

The hard-throwing right-hander suffered yet another stumble, marking the third time in his last eight appearances in which he's allowed at least one earned run. Munoz's troubles Wednesday came about due to a combination of some small ball and an error, as he yielded singles to Max Kepler and Harold Castro before Tom Murphy's passed ball allowed Kepler to cross the plate with the tie-breaking run. Munoz still has a pair of wins, nine holds and one save, but he's posted a 6.48 ERA and 1.44 WHIP over the 8.1 innings covering that aforementioned uneven eight-appearance sample.