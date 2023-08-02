Munoz is in line to serve as the Mariners' primary closer following the trade of Paul Sewald to the Diamondbacks on Monday, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

Sewald had logged 24 save chances overall for the Mariners and Seattle is expected to remain a viable wild-card contender for the foreseeable future. Therefore, the potential closing workload Sewald's exit creates should afford Munoz his fair share of save chances, and the hard-throwing right-hander certainly has the stuff -- including a fastball that averages 99.1 mph -- for a ninth-inning role. However, the newfound opportunity comes in the midst of a handful of recent hiccups for Munoz, who's allowed an earned run in four of his last 10 appearances while taking three losses. The 24-year-old has converted two of the three save opportunities he's seen across 24 appearances thus far in 2023, and if he were to struggle as a closing option, fellow right-hander Matt Brash could conceivably be given a look in that role as well.