Munoz earned a save against the Angels on Thursday, striking out all three batters he faced in a perfect ninth inning.

After Seattle rallied to take the lead with a four-run ninth inning, Munoz was summoned to slam the door on the Angels. He did so with aplomb, fanning all three batters he faced on 16 pitches. By doing so, Munoz notched a save for the second straight day. He appears to be the clear closer of choice for Seattle with Paul Sewald now in Arizona.