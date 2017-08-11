Play

Moore was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma on Friday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

With James Paxton (pectoral) landing on the DL, Moore will join the major-league club for the third time this season. Moore will be available out of the bullpen right away, but he's a candidate to step into the rotation Tuesday when Paxton's spot comes around. The 23-year-old has displayed good control, but the lack of swing-and-miss in his game makes his a largely unappealing streaming option (16 strikeouts in 36.2 innings).

