Flexen picked up the save Tuesday in Detroit, allowing three runs on five hits while striking out three in four innings in a 9-3 victory.

Flexen entered the game in the sixth inning with the Mariners leading 9-0 and finished the ballgame to earn his first career professional save. It was the first appearance for the 28-year-old since Aug. 19 and the third straight time he's pitched in relief. There's a possibility he will receive an occasional spot start down the stretch but he'll likely get most of his work out of the bullpen for the rest of the season.