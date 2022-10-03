Flexen is scheduled to start the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader with the Tigers.

Since being dropped from the rotation in early August, Flexen has generated a 1.62 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 12:7 K:BB across 16.2 innings while picking up two saves along the way. Flexen's strong form over the last seven weeks should be enough for him to earn a spot on the Mariners' postseason roster as a reliever, but he'll be needed to temporarily step back into the rotation with the doubleheader creating a stretch of six games in five days. Given that he hasn't covered more than four innings in any appearance since moving to the bullpen, Flexen may not work deep enough into Tuesday's outing to factor into the decision.