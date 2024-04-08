Bolton was placed on the 15-day injured list by the Mariners on Monday, retroactive to April 6, with a general medical issue, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
No further details are available, but Bolton will be sidelined at least for the next couple weeks. He had allowed two runs over his first six innings with the big club this season.
