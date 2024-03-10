Bolton (ankle) struck out one over a perfect inning of relief Friday in the Mariners' 9-5 loss to the Cubs in Cactus League play.

Bolton's appearance was his third of the spring but his first since Feb. 29 after a bout with ankle discomfort prompted the Mariners to hold him out for a few days. The 25-year-old looks like he'll be ready to go for the start of the regular season, but it's unclear if he has the inside track for a spot in Seattle's bullpen. He still has two minor-league options remaining and was hit hard in his first taste of the big leagues with Pittsburgh in 2023, logging a 6.33 ERA and 2.11 WHIP over 21.1 innings.