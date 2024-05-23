The Mariners optioned Bolton to Triple-A Tacoma on Thursday.

Bolton will cede his spot on the 26-man roster and in the bullpen to right-hander Mike Baumann, whom the Mariners acquired from the Orioles on Wednesday. In 15 relief appearances for Seattle this season, Bolton has compiled a 4.41 ERA and 1.29 WHIP across 16.1 innings in relief.