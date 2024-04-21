Bolton (illness) was activated from the 15-day injured list and will serve as the 27th man for Sunday's doubleheader at Colorado.
The right-hander landed on the shelf in early April due to kidney stones but will rejoin the Mariners after the 15-day minimum. Bolton could be sent to Triple-A Tacoma after Sunday's twin bill.
