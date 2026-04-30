Astros' Cody Bolton: Back on active roster
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Astros activated Bolton (back) from the 15-day injured list Thursday.
Bolton has been out since mid-April with mid-back inflammation. He will skip a rehab assignment and is ticketed for the Astros' bullpen, though he could make some starts later on if a need arises.
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