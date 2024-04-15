Bolton (illness) could be ready to return from the injured list when first eligible next Sunday, SeattleSports.com reports.
General manager Justin Hollander said Bolton, who is dealing with kidney stones, is feeling much better. The right-hander had gotten off to a solid start this season before coming down with the ailment, posting a 3.00 ERA and 0.83 WHIP across six innings over his first four appearances.
