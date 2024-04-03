Bolton fired 1.2 scoreless, hitless relief innings during which he recorded two strikeouts in a loss to the Guardians on Tuesday.

Bolton got five outs on just 15 pitches, with 11 of those offerings landing in the strike zone. The especially sharp outing was a welcome sight for the right-hander -- he'd surrendered an earned run in each of his first two appearances of the season after earning a spot on the Opening Day roster by firing seven scoreless, three-hit innings across eight appearances during Cactus League play.