Mariners' Dan Altavilla: Hits disabled list with UCL sprain
Altavilla (elbow) was put on the 10-day disabled list due to a UCL sprain, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Altavilla will likely undergo further testing and evaluation on his elbow in the coming days in order to determine a target date for his eventual return. Through 22 appearances this season, he's logged a 2.61 ERA and 1.26 WHIP.
