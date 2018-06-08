Altavilla (elbow) was put on the 10-day disabled list due to a UCL sprain, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Altavilla will likely undergo further testing and evaluation on his elbow in the coming days in order to determine a target date for his eventual return. Through 22 appearances this season, he's logged a 2.61 ERA and 1.26 WHIP.

More News
Our Latest Stories