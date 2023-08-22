McCaughan was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma after Monday's game.
In his most recent stint, McCaughan made one appearance that came on Monday. He pitched one inning, allowing one run on one hit while striking out the side. The reliever heads back to Triple-A with the Mariners reinstating Bryan Woo and signing Luke Weaver.
