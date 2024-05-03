The Marlins recalled McCaughan from Triple-A Jacksonville on Friday.

McCaughan was optioned to Triple-A Jacksonville during spring training. He has a 1-2 record over five starts in the minors, posting a 6.14 ERA, 1.55 WHIP and 22:8 K:BB over 22 frames. Right-hander Bryan Hoeing (hamstring) was placed on the 15-day IL in a corresponding move.