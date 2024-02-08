McCaughan cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Tacoma on Wednesday.
McCaughan lost his spot on the Mariners' 40-man roster but will remain in the organization and has been invited to spring training. The right-hander posted a 5.83 ERA in 25 starts with Tacoma in 2023.
