McCaughan was designated for assignment by the Mariners on Wednesday.
The move clears space on the 40-man roster for waivers claim Canaan Smith-Njigba. McCaughan, who turns 28 next month, allowed three earned runs in five innings with the Mariners in 2023 and posted a 5.83 ERA in 25 starts with Triple-A Tacoma.
