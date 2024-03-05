McCaughan was optioned to Triple-A Jacksonville by the Marlins on Tuesday.
McCaughan had a couple scoreless appearances this spring, but that wasn't enough to prevent him from being an early roster cut. Acquired via trade from the Mariners last month, McCaughan will likely be part of Jacksonville's rotation.
More News
-
Marlins' Darren McCaughan: Shipped to Miami•
-
Mariners' Darren McCaughan: Outrighted to Triple-A•
-
Mariners' Darren McCaughan: Removed from 40-man roster•
-
Mariners' Darren McCaughan: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Mariners' Darren McCaughan: Summoned by Seattle•
-
Mariners' Darren McCaughan: Could be added to roster•