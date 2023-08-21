McCaughan was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma on Monday.
McCaughan had a trio of stints with the Mariners earlier in the year, and he will get another one before August comes to a close. He was not up for long in any of the three previous instances, and that could be the case again this time around with fellow pitcher Byran Woo (forearm) on the verge of a return.
