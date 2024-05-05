McCaughan was designated for assignment by the Marlins on Sunday.
McCaughan surrendered eight runs over 4.2 innings during Saturday's 20-4 loss to the Athletics and has now been moved off the Marlins' 40-man roster. He could return to Triple-A Jacksonville if he passes through waivers unclaimed.
