The Mariners traded McCaughan to the Marlins on Friday in exchange for cash, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

McCaughan cleared waivers Wednesday after being designated for assignment, but he'll reclaim a 40-man roster spot as he transitions to Miami. The 27-year-old righty made three appearances last season with the Mariners, allowing three earned runs in five innings while striking out ten batters and walking three. Peyton Burdick was DFA'd in a corresponding move.