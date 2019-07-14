Mariners' Dee Gordon: Getting day off

Gordon is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Angels, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Manager Scott Servais will stash three of the Mariners' lefty-hitting regulars (Gordon, Omar Narvaez and Daniel Vogelbach) on the bench in the series finale with southpaw Jose Suarez taking the hill for the Angels. With Gordon sitting, Dylan Moore will pick up a start at second base.

