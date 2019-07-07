Mariners' Domingo Santana: Nabs sixth stolen base
Santana went 3-for-4 with a stolen base and two runs scored in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Athletics.
All three of Santana's hits were singles, giving him 101 hits for the season. It's the second 100-hit season for the 26-year-old. The outfielder is up to six steals and 51 runs scored while hitting .286/.355/.496 in 89 games this year. He's stuck out 116 times, but it's easy to overlook that when he's produced 18 homers and 63 RBI.
