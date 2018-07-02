Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Records 32nd save
Diaz struck out the side to earn his 32nd save of the season Sunday against the Royals.
Diaz needed only 15 pitches to earn the save Sunday, his second in as many days. He is 32-for-35 in save opportunities this season and continues to lead the major leagues in saves by a wide margin, all while posting elite ratios.
