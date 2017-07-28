Mariners' Erasmo Ramirez: Returning to Mariners
The Rays are trading Ramirez to the Mariners on Friday for reliever Steve Cishek, Bob Dutton of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.
Ramirez proved quite adept at floating between starting and relieving for much of his Rays career. His 4.80 ERA this year, however, apparently made him expendable as the Rays look to bolster the back end of their bullpen. Ramirez may again find it hard-pressed to enter the rotation on a permanent basis with Seattle, but Andrew Moore is hardly a lock to remain there. Regardless of his role, Ramirez can help deep-league fantasy players, especially as a ratio and K asset in AL-only games.
More News
-
Rays' Erasmo Ramirez: Five straight scoreless innings in relief•
-
Rays' Erasmo Ramirez: Takes loss Wednesday•
-
Rays' Erasmo Ramirez: Solid long-relief outing Saturday•
-
Rays' Erasmo Ramirez: Clean inning in bullpen return•
-
Rays' Erasmo Ramirez: To lose rotation spot•
-
Rays' Erasmo Ramirez: Bounces back, earns win over Reds•
-
Players who could win, lose at deadline
Not every rumor comes to fruition, of course, but based on what we're hearing, here are the...
-
Waivers: Zimmer, Lewis deserve more love
With the arrival of Yoan Moncada and Rafael Devers, other notable rookies have slipped through...
-
Prospects: Weaver, Honeywell buzz
The Cardinals have a rotation opening for Luke Weaver, but do the Rays for Brent Honeywell?...
-
Roto Trade Chart and Top 250
The trade deadline is rapidly approaching. Heath Cummings offers five rules to help you down...
-
Podcast: Eduardo Nunez fallout
The trade that sends Eduardo Nunez to Boston is the first order of business, plus we talk more...
-
Waiver Wire: Whit keeps hitting
Whit Merrifield is on a tear and he's been a top-10 second baseman since he started playing...