The Rays are trading Ramirez to the Mariners on Friday for reliever Steve Cishek, Bob Dutton of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Ramirez proved quite adept at floating between starting and relieving for much of his Rays career. His 4.80 ERA this year, however, apparently made him expendable as the Rays look to bolster the back end of their bullpen. Ramirez may again find it hard-pressed to enter the rotation on a permanent basis with Seattle, but Andrew Moore is hardly a lock to remain there. Regardless of his role, Ramirez can help deep-league fantasy players, especially as a ratio and K asset in AL-only games.