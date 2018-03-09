Ramirez (lat) is expected to play catch within the next two days, Shannon Drayer of MyNorthwest.com reports.

Ramirez was shut down from all baseball activities after being diagnosed with a minor lat strain in mid-February, but is on the verge of getting back into action. It still remains unlikely that he will get stretched out in time for Opening Day, but he isn't expected to miss too much time barring any sort of setback. Look for the right-hander to further his throwing distance over the next week.