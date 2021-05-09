Swanson allowed one run on two hits and a walk over 2.2 innings in Saturday's loss to the Rangers. He didn't factor into the decision.

The righty was sharp Saturday as he opened against a Rangers lineup that has a lot of pop. The 27-year-old threw 30 of his 45 pitches for strikes and now will look to build up manager Scott Servais' trust in order to earn a longer leash in a rotation that may call up some young arms as the season progresses. Swanson will more than likely open for two to three innings in his next appearance and now has a 1.35 ERA and 0.60 WHIP on the season.