Suarez went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, an additional RBI, one walk and two total runs scored in Tuesday's 8-0 win over the Angels.

Suarez reached the 20-homer mark for the seventh time in his career with his fifth-inning blast that capped the scoring. He also opened the Mariners' onslaught with an RBI single in the first. The third baseman has three multi-hit efforts over his last seven games. For the season, he's slashing .234/.326/.391 with 87 RBI, 61 runs scored, two stolen bases and 24 doubles through 145 contests.