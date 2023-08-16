Suarez went 1-for-5 with a solo home run, a walk and two runs in an extra-inning win over the Royals on Tuesday.

Suarez got what would turn out to be a prolific offensive night for the Mariners kicked off in high gear with his 409-foot solo shot to left field in the fourth inning. The 32-year-old is cobbling together an impressive August despite the fact he's striking out at a massive 43.1 percent clip during the month, as he's still carrying a .283 average and .817 OPS over his 58 plate appearances in that sample while reaching safely in all but one of his 13 games.