Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Bullpen session date set

Hernandez (lat) will throw a bullpen session Thursday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Earlier reports had indicated Hernandez would throw a full bullpen session at some point this coming week, and the date has now been cemented. The right-hander encouragingly went through a late-June/early-July throwing program without issues after having to pause his rehab assignment in mid-June. The upcoming bullpen session could be the litmus test to determine if Hernandez is ready to jump back into action in a minor-league setting.

