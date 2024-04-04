Kirby (1-1) took the loss Wednesday, allowing eight runs on 10 hits over 3.2 innings against the Guardians. He struck out two.

It wasn't Kirby's day and that was evident from the jump as the right-hander allowed a leadoff single to Steven Kwan to open the game and then beaned the next batter to put two on with no outs. The right-hander would go on to surrender three runs in the opening frame and was victimized for another two runs in the second. The eight runs allowed marked a career high for Kirby, a disappointing follow-up to his stellar performance against Boston to begin the season. He'll look to bounce back next week when the Mariners travel to Toronto to take on the Blue Jays.