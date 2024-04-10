Kirby (1-2) took the loss Tuesday in Toronto, coughing up five runs on eight hits over four innings as the Mariners fell 5-3. He struck out three without walking a batter.

Three of the hits off the right-hander went for extra bases, including a two-run shot by Bo Bichette in the third inning -- the first homer of the year for the Blue Jays shortstop, and the first Kirby has served up. He pounded the strike zone per usual, tossing 64 of 87 pitches for strikes, but he wasn't fooling anyone and generated only four swinging strikes. Kirby will carry a 6.91 ERA and 13:2 K:BB through 14.1 innings into his next start, which lines up to come at home against the Reds early next week.