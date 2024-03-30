Kirby (1-0) earned the win Friday against the Red Sox, allowing just two hits and two walks while striking out eight over 6.2 scoreless innings.

Kirby settled in after issuing a pair of walks in the first inning, allowing just two baserunners over his final 5.2 frames en route to a 1-0 victory. The 26-year-old right-hander went 13-10 last year with a 3.35 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and a stellar 172:19 K:BB across 31 starts. Kirby's off to another good start in 2024 -- he's currently lined up for a home matchup next week versus the Guardians.