Kirby pitched five scoreless innings, allowing five hits and a walk while striking out seven in Seattle's 2-1 extra-inning loss to the Rockies in Game 1 of Sunday's doubleheader. He did not factor into the decision.

Kirby was able to follow up his quality start Monday with another strong outing Sunday, limiting Colorado to just six baserunners while his seven punchouts were his second highest total in a start this season. After a pair of clunkers, the right-hander allowed just two earned runs over 11 innings in his last two starts, dropping his ERA from 8.16 to 5.33 over 25.1 innings this season. Kirby is tentatively set to return to the mound Saturday for a home matchup with the Diamondbacks.