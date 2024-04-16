Kirby (2-2) earned the win over Cincinnati on Monday, allowing two runs on five hits and no walks while striking out six batters over six innings.

Kirby was pounded for 13 runs over 7.2 frames across his previous two starts coming into Monday, but he managed to get back on the right track with a quality start and a victory. The right-hander induced 12 whiffs among his 60 strikes and racked up six punchouts after notching just five over his previous two outings combined. Kirby still has a poor 6.64 ERA and 1.33 WHIP over 20.1 innings on the season, but he has two quality starts among his four appearances.