Kirby has an 8.31 ERA and 1.73 WHIP over 8.2 innings across three Cactus League starts.

The right-hander slots into the No. 2 role in the rotation on paper, but Kirby's spring body of work has prompted some cause for concern. Kirby did show some signs of progress in his most recent start Saturday against the Reds, allowing three earned runs on five hits and a walk over five innings while recording three strikeouts. Kirby had allowed six runs (five earned) on eight hits and a walk over eight innings over the first two starts, albeit with five strikeouts, so Saturday's showing actually offered some reason for optimism. Kirby is slated for one more Cactus League start to work out any kinks before a projected regular-season debut against the Red Sox on March 29.