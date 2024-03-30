Crawford went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in a win over the Red Sox on Friday.

Crawford sent a Nick Pivetta offering 381 feet into the right field stands with one out in the sixth inning for what would turn out to be the only run of the game. The veteran shortstop had gone 0-for-4 on Opening Day, so his two trips to the basepaths Friday were his first of the nascent season.