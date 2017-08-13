Mariners' Jean Segura: Productive night in loss
Segura went 3-for-5 with his 17th stolen base in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Angels.
Segura has been on a tear over the last five games, hitting .450 (9-for-20) with a double, a home run, two RBI, three runs and a pair of stolen bases. The 27-year-old is providing robust fantasy production in the majority of categories, with only his power numbers needing a bit of a boost to get up to par with last year's 20-homer campaign.
