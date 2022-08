Winker went 2-for-5 with a solo home run, an additional run and an additional RBI in Monday's 6-2 victory versus the Angels.

Winker took Shohei Ohtani deep in the first inning, and he added a run-scoring groundout in the ninth. The veteran outfielder finished with his first multi-hit game since Aug. 1. He's hitting .258 so far this month, but he has a .439 OBP thanks to a 24.4 percent walk rate. Winker has also gone deep three times in 10 August contests.