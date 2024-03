Clase was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on Monday, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

Clase enjoyed success while with the big-league club this spring, batting .321 (9-for-28) with two RBI and three stolen bases in 15 games. The 21-year-old continues to progress quickly through Seattle's farm system, as he'll get his first taste of Triple-A after slashing .220/.329/.387 with 12 homers, 50 RBI, 61 stolen bases and 77 runs scored through 108 appearances a season ago at Double-A Arkansas.