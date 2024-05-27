Rodriguez went 3-for-5 with a home run, four RBI, two runs scored and two stolen bases in Sunday's 9-5 win against Washington.

Rodriguez did it all in this one, establishing a season-best with four RBI and recording a steal for the first time since May 8. The 23-year-old has largely been a disappointment this season, but performances such as this are a reminder of his incredible versatility. With home runs in consecutive games, Rodriguez might finally be heating up for fantasy managers.