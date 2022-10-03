Rodriguez (back) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list and is leading off during Monday's game against the Tigers, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

Rodriguez resumed baseball activities late last week and will return to the Mariners' lineup after working on swinging a bat Monday. He's serving as the designated hitter and leading off Monday and will have the chance to get some at-bats during the Mariners' three-game series to close out the regular season.