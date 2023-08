Rodriguez went 4-for-6 with two runs scored and one steal in Saturday's 10-3 victory over the Astros.

Rodriguez churned out four more hits Saturday, increasing his hit total to an MLB-record 17 over his last four games, per Fox Sports: MLB. He's showcased exactly what makes him an elite fantasy option this August, batting 34-for-80 (.425) with four homers, nine steals and 22 RBI across 17 games.