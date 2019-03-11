Sheffield was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on Monday, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.

Sheffield impressed with the big-league club in camp, and he'll head to the minors after striking out six batters over four scoreless innings. The former first-round pick appeared with the Yankees in four games during the 2018 campaign, giving up three runs on four hits and three walks over 2.2 innings.

