Middleton recorded a save Monday after tossing a scoreless inning against the Athletics, fanning two.
Middleton missed around three weeks with a strained biceps, but he didn't disappoint in his first save opportunity since being activated from the injured list Friday. Middleton has now gone 3-for-3 in save chances this season and has only given up one run across his last 10.2 innings of work (11 appearances).
